United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after acquiring an additional 127,138 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,361,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $624,463,000 after acquiring an additional 233,009 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,595,000 after buying an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,973,000 after buying an additional 204,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,453,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,141,000 after buying an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

VLO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,430. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

