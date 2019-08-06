United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.46. 24,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,887. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.83 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

