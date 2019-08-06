United Bank Purchases 287 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.18. 357,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,051,188. The firm has a market cap of $355.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

