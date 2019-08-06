Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $17.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 38,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $517,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $283,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,622.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. 448,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.