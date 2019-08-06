UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 542,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,136. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Pol sold 6,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,819.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,671 shares of company stock worth $4,545,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 57.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UGI shares. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on UGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

