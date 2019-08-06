Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.30 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Twitter to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. 14,821,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,389,951. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 10,793 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $381,100.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $221,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,591 shares of company stock worth $4,521,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $262,033,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

