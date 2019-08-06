TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) PT Lowered to C$2.00

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of TVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:TVA.B traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.75. 5,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. TVA Group has a 1 year low of C$1.31 and a 1 year high of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.90.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

