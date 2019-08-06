Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on August 23rd

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (LON:SHIP) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SHIP opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.