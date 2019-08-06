TrustNote Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, TrustNote has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. TrustNote has a total market cap of $109,539.00 and approximately $1,643.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00242494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.01274737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021286 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00098953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000450 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org . The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

