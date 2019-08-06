Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 785 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Network were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 1st quarter worth about $4,342,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE FSB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $411.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

