Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. WealthNavi Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $94,791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,289,000 after buying an additional 515,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $41,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 97.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after buying an additional 241,796 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.83. 515,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,460,255. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $138.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.