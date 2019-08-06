Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 917 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 112,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 166,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CSX from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

