Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.22. 762,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,161. The company has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

