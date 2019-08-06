Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $454,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3,487.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 153,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 300,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.