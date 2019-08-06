Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

DGRO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $530.00 and a fifty-two week high of $689.99.

