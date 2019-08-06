Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Group USVI LLC lifted its stake in Yeti by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yeti by 2.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Yeti in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yeti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.16.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,176,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $33,524,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,319,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $37,600,107.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,549,150 shares of company stock worth $72,650,775 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. 13,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.54. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 837.52% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

