Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,684 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,400 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.86. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

