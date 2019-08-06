Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,265.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,506,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4,353.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,616 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,320,026. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

