Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 202,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 405,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,563. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $53.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

