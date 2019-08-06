Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 358,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 50,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. The company had a trading volume of 354,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,279. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

