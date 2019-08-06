Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,446,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.06. 4,697,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,866. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $1,445,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $392,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,217 shares of company stock valued at $52,153,280. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

