Trust Co. of Vermont Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.64. The stock had a trading volume of 903,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,202. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

