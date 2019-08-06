Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,508.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,284 shares of company stock valued at $48,312,017. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.51. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $218.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

