Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16,833.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 955,146 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,628,000 after acquiring an additional 921,307 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 252,900 shares in the last quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2,626.5% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.79. The stock had a trading volume of 495,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

In related news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

