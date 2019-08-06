Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,621 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.35.

In other news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.84. The stock had a trading volume of 712,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.