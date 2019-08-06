Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,249,129,000 after acquiring an additional 291,291 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,622,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $785,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,405,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,504. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,101. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

