Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) EVP Sells $136,570.00 in Stock

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $136,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 415,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,420. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.56.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.94 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trueblue by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Trueblue by 140.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Trueblue during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 4.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

