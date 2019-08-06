True North Commercial (TNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect True North Commercial to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.77 million during the quarter.

True North Commercial has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

