Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $382.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,502,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,800 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 16.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $382,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 598,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,342. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $223.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

