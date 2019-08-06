Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $145.39 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 6.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $145,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.98. 7,671,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,302,696. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

