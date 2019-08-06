Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 20,000 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in The Western Union by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Western Union by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 689,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in The Western Union by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,727.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $108,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,576 shares of company stock worth $1,485,822. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 117,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,483. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 309.12% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

