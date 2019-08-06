Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRN. Buckingham Research set a $22.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

TRN stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 1,308,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,603. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 2,157 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $45,081.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,512.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 94,805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,267,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

