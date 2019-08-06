Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.53

Tri-star Resources PLC (LON:TSTR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and traded as high as $38.98. Tri-star Resources shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 32,926 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSTR. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Tri-star Resources in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 million and a P/E ratio of -14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

