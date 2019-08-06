Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 902775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

TV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.50.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of $171.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$172.86 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.