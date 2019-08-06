Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Releases Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,864,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,079,475.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Patrick D. Quarles purchased 5,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,218.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,580.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,198 shares of company stock worth $481,749 and have sold 241,740 shares worth $2,366,749. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.