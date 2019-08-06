TRAXIA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38,024.00 (TMT)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TMT) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $38,024.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded 69.2% higher against the US dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

