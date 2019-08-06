Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN) Director Acquires $12,900.00 in Stock

Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN) Director Arni Thomas Johannson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,859,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,110.

Arni Thomas Johannson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Arni Thomas Johannson bought 5,000 shares of Transcanna stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

CNSX TCAN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 3,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Transcanna in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.80 target price on the stock.

Transcanna Company Profile

TransCanna Holdings Inc provides medical marijuana transportation and distribution services in Canada. Its services include transportation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products; and branding and marketing services to cannabis-related clients. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

