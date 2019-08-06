TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $12.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

