Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Total System Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Total System Services from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total System Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.23. Total System Services has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Total System Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Total System Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,342,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,624,000 after acquiring an additional 195,217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Total System Services by 315.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in Total System Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 311,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Total System Services during the first quarter worth about $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.