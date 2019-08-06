Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Torchlight Energy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 391,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Torchlight Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 508.63%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Torchlight Energy Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.54% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

