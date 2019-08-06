Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 735 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at $8,392,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $135.19. 42,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $137.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

