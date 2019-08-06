Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Innoviva by 38.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,775,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 495,781 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Innoviva by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 304,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,408. The company has a quick ratio of 42.50, a current ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 307.49% and a net margin of 146.60%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

