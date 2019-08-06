Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,640,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,947,081. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $100.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

