Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,289,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 552,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,046. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $201.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

