Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 177.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.66. 145,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,619. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $64.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

