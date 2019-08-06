Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cascend Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $179.13. 456,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

