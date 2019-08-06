Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $64,243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 47.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 834,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,446,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $12,052,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,377. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $133.56 and a 52 week high of $250.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.93.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.69%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

