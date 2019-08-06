TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at CIBC

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMR. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMAC Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

TSE:TMR opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $554.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43. TMAC Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.20.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.