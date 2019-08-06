TLW Wealth Management LLC Sells 961 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TLW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 6.1% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $167.23. The company had a trading volume of 78,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

