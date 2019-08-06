TLW Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,523 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Walmart makes up about 2.5% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,798,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. 2,143,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.